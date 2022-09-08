Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
No liability insurance was reported at midnight Tuesday in the vicinity of Omar Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Edgefield Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Dorothy Jane Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Valley Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Green Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Green Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West E Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Cinco Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Godman Street and Lake Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Cedar Drive and Davis Avenue.
Failure to signal a turn was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Kenyon Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Autumn Valley Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Cordillera Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Stone Avenue and Tower Street.
Operating an unregistered vehicle was reported at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Manning Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
An attended death was reported at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting the Homewood, Illinois, Police Department was reported at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
Found property was reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Indecency with a child — sexual conduct — was reported at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Jay Drive.
An arrest with forced entry was made at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Harker Heights
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Indian Trail.
A warrant arrest was made at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A warrant arrest was made at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A warrant arrest was made at 12:57 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A warrant arrest was made at 1:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Mohican Trail.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 2:31 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
A warrant arrest was made at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
