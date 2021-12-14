With the filing period for the primary election for several races ending Monday, here is a look at who has filed, according to the Secretary of State website.
Some local residents have filed to run for state positions, including both state House seats.
Some of the races appear to be uncontested, while others may take a runoff to determine a nominee.
Here is the full list of who has filed in all county races as well as applicable state races and three state races, according to the Secretary of State’s website around 4:15 p.m.
The state’s website did not include Rick Perry, a Springwood man who has the same name as the former governor, whom the Texas Tribune reported filed for the Republican Party on Monday afternoon.
Governor:
Republicans who have filed for governor are incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and challengers Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines and Allen B. West. The Texas Tribune reported that Rick Perry, the man with the same name as the former governor, filed on Monday, but he was not among the names on the Secretary of State website.
Democrats who have filed for governor are Inocencio (“Inno”) Barrientez of Seguin, Michael Cooper of Beaumont, Joy Diaz, R. Star Locke of Port Aransas, Beto O’Rourke of El Paso and Rich Wakeland.
Lieutenant Governor:
Republicans who have filed are incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Houston as well as challengers Trayce Bradford of Colleyville, Daniel Miller and Aaron Sorrells of Fort Worth.
According to the Secretary of State website, Democrats who have filed are Michelle Beckley of Carrollton, Carla Brailey and Mike Collier of Humble.
Attorney General:
As of Tuesday, four Republicans have filed for the race. They include incumbent Ken Paxton and challengers George P. Bush, Louie Gohmert and Eva Guzman.
Five Democrats are vying for the nomination. They are Mike Fields, Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Joe Jaworski, Lee Merritt and S. “T-Bone” Raynor
State Senate District 24:
Republicans who have filed, as of Tuesday, are Pete Flores and Raul Reyes.
Two Democrats are also vying for the nomination. They are Kathy Jones-Hospod and Jeremy Kohlwes.
U.S House District 31:
Republicans who have filed for this race are incumbent Rep. John Carter along with challengers Abhiram Garapati of Cedar Park and Mike Williams of Georgetown.
According to the Texas Secretary of State website, no Democrats have filed for candidacy in this race.
U.S. House District 11:
According to the Texas Secretary of State website, only Rep. August Pfluger II, the incumbent from San Angelo, has filed for candidacy for the Republican Party.
As of Tuesday, no Democrats had filed.
State House District 54:
Incumbent Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, appears to be unopposed as the only Republican candidate.
Killeen Democrat Jonathan Hildner also appears to be unopposed as the only Democratic candidate seeking nomination for this race.
State House District 55:
Incumbent Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, is the only candidate who has filed for the Republican Party.
Tristian “T.D.” Sanders of Killeen has filed to seek the Democratic nomination, although he appears to be unopposed.
State House District 59 (Coryell County):
Stephenville Republican and incumbent Rep. Shelby Slawson appears to be uncontested for the Republican Party nomination.
According to the Secretary of State website, no Democrats have filed for the race.
State House District 68 (Lampasas County):
Incumbent Rep. David Spiller has filed for reelection and is being challenged by two other Republicans vying for the nomination. They are Craig Carter and Mark Middleton.
According to the Secretary of State website, no Democrats have filed for the race.
Bell County Races
County Judge
Republicans: David Blackburn
Democrats: None
Court at Law No. 1
Republicans: Paul Motz
Democrats: None
Court at Law No. 2
Republicans: John Mischtian
Democrats: Kurt Glass
Court at Law No. 3
Republicans: Rebecca Depew
Democrats: None
District Clerk
Republicans: Joanna Flores Staton
Democrats: None
County Clerk
Republicans: Shelley Coston
Democrats: None
County Treasurer
Republicans: Gaylon Evans
Democrats: None
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Republicans: Bobby Whitson
Democrats: Stacey Wilson
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Republicans: Christopher Bray
Democrats: Louie Minor
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Republicans: Theodore “Ted” Duffield and Reese Davis
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Republicans: Cliff Coleman and Richard Sapp
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1 (unexpired term)
Republicans: Velva Johnson and Keith Reed
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 2
Republicans: Larry Wilkey
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2
Republicans: Steve Harris
Democrats: Nicola James
Coryell County Races
County Judge
Republicans: Roger Miller, Joey Acfalle and Celia J. Sellers
Democrats: None
Court at Law
Republicans: John Lee
Democrats: None
District Clerk
Republicans: Becky Moore
Democrats: None
County Clerk
Republicans: Jennifer Newton
Democrats: None
County Treasurer
Republicans: Randi McFarlin
Democrats: None
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Republicans: Billy Vaden and Scott Weddle
Democrats: None
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Republicans: Ray Ashby Jr., Bradi Diaz and Keith Taylor
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Republicans: John Guinn
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Republicans: F.W. “Bill” Price
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
Republicans: Jim Caldwell
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Republicans: Coy Latham
Democrats: None
Lampasas County Races
County Judge
Republicans: Randy Hoyer
Democrats: None
District Clerk
Republicans: Edith Wagner Harrison
Democrats: None
County Clerk
Republicans: Tasha Bates, Dee Ann Crawford and Dianne Miller
Democrats: None
County Treasurer
Republicans: Melissa Karcher
Democrats: None
County Surveyor
Republicans: Paul Maples
Democrats: None
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Republicans: Jamie Smart
Democrats: None
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Republicans: Mark Rainwater
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Republicans: Dr. James W, Mercer, Chris Munn and Misty L. Wakeman
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Republicans: Camron D. Brister and David Shaw
Democrats: None
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Republicans: Gilbert Esparza, Dan Hause and Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger
Democrats: None
