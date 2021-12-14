Election 2022 Logo

With the filing period for the primary election for several races ending Monday, here is a look at who has filed, according to the Secretary of State website.

Some local residents have filed to run for state positions, including both state House seats.

Some of the races appear to be uncontested, while others may take a runoff to determine a nominee.

Here is the full list of who has filed in all county races as well as applicable state races and three state races, according to the Secretary of State’s website around 4:15 p.m.

The state’s website did not include Rick Perry, a Springwood man who has the same name as the former governor, whom the Texas Tribune reported filed for the Republican Party on Monday afternoon.

 

Governor:

Republicans who have filed for governor are incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and challengers Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines and Allen B. West. The Texas Tribune reported that Rick Perry, the man with the same name as the former governor, filed on Monday, but he was not among the names on the Secretary of State website.

Democrats who have filed for governor are Inocencio (“Inno”) Barrientez of Seguin, Michael Cooper of Beaumont, Joy Diaz, R. Star Locke of Port Aransas, Beto O’Rourke of El Paso and Rich Wakeland.

 

Lieutenant Governor:

Republicans who have filed are incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Houston as well as challengers Trayce Bradford of Colleyville, Daniel Miller and Aaron Sorrells of Fort Worth.

According to the Secretary of State website, Democrats who have filed are Michelle Beckley of Carrollton, Carla Brailey and Mike Collier of Humble.

 

Attorney General:

As of Tuesday, four Republicans have filed for the race. They include incumbent Ken Paxton and challengers George P. Bush, Louie Gohmert and Eva Guzman.

Five Democrats are vying for the nomination. They are Mike Fields, Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Joe Jaworski, Lee Merritt and S. “T-Bone” Raynor

 

State Senate District 24:

Republicans who have filed, as of Tuesday, are Pete Flores and Raul Reyes.

Two Democrats are also vying for the nomination. They are Kathy Jones-Hospod and Jeremy Kohlwes.

 

U.S House District 31:

Republicans who have filed for this race are incumbent Rep. John Carter along with challengers Abhiram Garapati of Cedar Park and Mike Williams of Georgetown.

According to the Texas Secretary of State website, no Democrats have filed for candidacy in this race.

 

U.S. House District 11:

According to the Texas Secretary of State website, only Rep. August Pfluger II, the incumbent from San Angelo, has filed for candidacy for the Republican Party.

As of Tuesday, no Democrats had filed.

 

State House District 54:

Incumbent Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, appears to be unopposed as the only Republican candidate.

Killeen Democrat Jonathan Hildner also appears to be unopposed as the only Democratic candidate seeking nomination for this race.

 

State House District 55:

Incumbent Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, is the only candidate who has filed for the Republican Party.

Tristian “T.D.” Sanders of Killeen has filed to seek the Democratic nomination, although he appears to be unopposed.

 

State House District 59 (Coryell County):

Stephenville Republican and incumbent Rep. Shelby Slawson appears to be uncontested for the Republican Party nomination.

According to the Secretary of State website, no Democrats have filed for the race.

 

State House District 68 (Lampasas County):

Incumbent Rep. David Spiller has filed for reelection and is being challenged by two other Republicans vying for the nomination. They are Craig Carter and Mark Middleton.

According to the Secretary of State website, no Democrats have filed for the race.

 

 

Bell County Races

County Judge

Republicans: David Blackburn

Democrats: None

 

Court at Law No. 1

Republicans: Paul Motz

Democrats: None

 

Court at Law No. 2

Republicans: John Mischtian

Democrats: Kurt Glass

 

Court at Law No. 3

Republicans: Rebecca Depew

Democrats: None

 

District Clerk

Republicans: Joanna Flores Staton

Democrats: None

 

County Clerk

Republicans: Shelley Coston

Democrats: None

 

County Treasurer

Republicans: Gaylon Evans

Democrats: None

 

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republicans: Bobby Whitson

Democrats: Stacey Wilson

 

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republicans: Christopher Bray

Democrats: Louie Minor

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republicans: Theodore “Ted” Duffield and Reese Davis

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republicans: Cliff Coleman and Richard Sapp

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1 (unexpired term)

Republicans: Velva Johnson and Keith Reed

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 2

Republicans: Larry Wilkey

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2

Republicans: Steve Harris

Democrats: Nicola James

 

 

Coryell County Races

County Judge

Republicans: Roger Miller, Joey Acfalle and Celia J. Sellers

Democrats: None

 

Court at Law

Republicans: John Lee

Democrats: None

 

District Clerk

Republicans: Becky Moore

Democrats: None

 

County Clerk

Republicans: Jennifer Newton

Democrats: None

 

County Treasurer

Republicans: Randi McFarlin

Democrats: None

 

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republicans: Billy Vaden and Scott Weddle

Democrats: None

 

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republicans: Ray Ashby Jr., Bradi Diaz and Keith Taylor

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republicans: John Guinn

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republicans: F.W. “Bill” Price

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Republicans: Jim Caldwell

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republicans: Coy Latham

Democrats: None

 

 

Lampasas County Races

County Judge

Republicans: Randy Hoyer

Democrats: None

 

District Clerk

Republicans: Edith Wagner Harrison

Democrats: None

 

County Clerk

Republicans: Tasha Bates, Dee Ann Crawford and Dianne Miller

Democrats: None

 

County Treasurer

Republicans: Melissa Karcher

Democrats: None

 

County Surveyor

Republicans: Paul Maples

Democrats: None

 

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Republicans: Jamie Smart

Democrats: None

 

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Republicans: Mark Rainwater

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Republicans: Dr. James W, Mercer, Chris Munn and Misty L. Wakeman

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Republicans: Camron D. Brister and David Shaw

Democrats: None

 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Republicans: Gilbert Esparza, Dan Hause and Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger

Democrats: None

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.