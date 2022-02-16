The deadline to file for a spot on the ballot in the May 7 municipal elections is quickly approaching, and a number of incumbents for various races who are eligible to run for reelection have not filed.
Candidates have until the end of the business day Friday to file.
For Killeen City Council, where three at-large seats are up for grabs, incumbent Ken Wilkerson has not filed. He told the Herald in January that he would not seek reelection.
So far, four people have filed to seek the three seats, including incumbents Mellisa Brown and Rick Williams. The other candidates for the seats are Ramon Alvarez and Leo J. Gukeisen.
Running for Killeen mayor are current Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, Patsy Bracey and Holly Teel. James Everard, who filed on Thursday, is also running for the seat.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra is term-limited and cannot seek reelection.
Also on the ballot in Killeen will be 13 charter amendments.
Here is a rundown of other area governing bodies that will also have elections on May 7.
Killeen ISD
Five candidates are running for three open seats in Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees election.
Three longtime Killeen ISD board members’ seats are up for grabs this May and only one incumbent has filed to run again, as of Wednesday.
Up for election are the Place 1 seat, held by Shelley Wells, the Place 2 seat, currently occupied by Susan Jones, and the Place 3 seat, held by Corbett Lawler.
So far the only KISD incumbent to file to run in the May election is Susan Jones.
David Jones, of Harker Heights, has filed to run for the Place 2 seat against incumbent Susan Jones.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, filed to run for Lawler’s Place 3 seat against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, filed for Wells’ Place 1 seat, which as of Monday does not have an opponent.
For information on the school board candidate applications, go to https://www.killeenisd.org/May0722_election.
Harker Heights
Just two candidates have put their names forward for spots on the May 7 election ballot in Harker Heights.
Two seats are open in May, the Place 1 seat occupied by Jennifer McCann, and the Place 3 seat, held by Jakeline Soriano Fountain.
McCann, who is serving as mayor pro tem, is self-employed and has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 30 years. She filed for reelection to a second three-year term on Jan. 19
Fountain is ineligible to seek reelection to the council because she is term-limited by the city charter, having served two consecutive three-year terms.
Local jeweler Tony Canterino filed for the Place 3 seat on Jan. 19.
He has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 16 years.
Belton
Daniel Bucher, the current Place 5 representative on the Belton City Council, filed for reelection Wednesday.
He joins Mayor Wayne Carpenter, who filed to retain his Place 6 seat, and Stephanie O’Banion, president and CEO of the United Way of Central Texas, who filed to run for the Place 7 seat, which is currently held by her husband Guy O’Banion.
Guy O’Banion does not plan to seek reelection.
Lampasas
In the city of Lampasas, three seats are up for grabs: Place 3, Place 4 and Place 6 of the city council.
So far, four people have filed to run and all four did so on Jan. 19.
Place 3 and Place 6 are currently uncontested, with incumbents Chuck Williamson and Bob Goodart, respectively, filing to retain their seats.
In the Place 4 race, Myles Haider is challenging incumbent Cathy Kuehne for her seat.
On May 1, 2021, Haider lost to Mayor TJ Monroe in a race for that seat.
Lampasas ISD
Two seats on the Lampasas ISD school board are up for grabs. Place 4 incumbent Jeff Rutland has filed to retain his seat with no challenges so far.
In the Place 5 race, two newcomers are vying for the seat held by David Millican, who has not filed yet. The two seeking the seat so far are Kelsi Davis and Harvey Stinnett.
Salado
In Salado, all incumbents for the three seats up for grabs have filed for reelection. So far, they are all uncontested as well.
Seats on the ballot are for mayor, and two alderman seats.
Mayor Michael Coggin and Aldermen Jason Howard and Paul Cox have filed to retain their seats.
Salado ISD
In Salado ISD, there are three positions on the ballot. Two are for full, three-year terms and the other is to fill the remaining two years of an unexpired term due to the death of school board member Jim Hodgin.
Filing for the two full terms are incumbent Amy McLane along with Sam Dowdy Jr., Rick Marruffo, Jim Reed and Marlon Reed.
Filing for the unexpired term are Christi Carlson and Chris Diem.
Florence
In Florence, three seats are up for grabs: Mayor and two alderman seats.
So far, a total of five people are running for the three seats.
Incumbent Mayor Mary Condon has filed for reelection, and as of Wednesday, Florence resident and retiree David Meredith has filed to challenge her for the seat.
For the alderman positions, incumbent Debra Bartos Cahill has filed to retain her seat. Also seeking one of the two seats are Amy Hansson and Denise Deichmann.
Florence ISD
Two seats are on the ballot for the Florence school board, Place 6 and Place 7. As of Wednesday, only the incumbent for Place 6, Jason Earp, has filed for either seat.
Place 7 is currently held by J.T. Atkinson.
