Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Burglary of building, forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Gilmer Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Eastside Drive.
An assault was reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Circle.
Public intoxication was reported at 10;42 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession/use of an inhalant chemical was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Eighth Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at noon in the 1600 block of Illinois Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Blackburn Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:32 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Deloris Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Theft was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:26 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Patton Road.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Poage Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday in the area of East C Avenue and North 10th Street.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:16 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:24 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:56 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 14th Street and Parmer Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
An assault by threat was reported at 11:52 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Duty on striking a fixture/landscape was reported at 2:01 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Drive.
Theft of property was reported at 8:44 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief was reported at 1:03 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10;12 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue F.
An emergency medical detention, minor in possession of tobacco, criminal trespassing was reported at 11:08 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Theft of service was reported at 11;16 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 12:03 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 2;44 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 4;11 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Illegal discharge of a gun was reported at 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for court warrants for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, expired registration was reported at 6:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for speeding in a construction zone was reported at 7:16 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Ogletree Pass.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:43 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:04 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 3:03 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 8:54 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for continuous family violence was reported at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4;33 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An arrest for interfering with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 4;51 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 5:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Phyllis Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8:33 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Hackberry Street.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:59 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
An assault was reported at 10:34 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
A runaway was reported at 11;38 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:39 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 11;13 a.m. Monday in the intersection of highway Avenue and South Main Street.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention, possession of drug paraphernalia, agency assist for affidavit of surety to surrender principal theft property was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on warrant for duty on striking a fixture or highway landscaping, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, motion to revoke, aggravated robbery was reported at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An attempted suicide, emergency medical detention was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Bluff Drive.
An accident, found property, safe keeping, agency assist, stolen vehicle was reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Meggs Street and South 13th Street.
An arrest for fine warrant, theft of property, warrants for driving while license invalid or expired, no registration, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to display drivers license was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Meggs Street and South 13th Street.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 6:42 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Urbantke Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:06 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:31 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A death investigation was reported at 3:03 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 7:43 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Cardinal Lane.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for vehicle inspection violations was reported at 10;32 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Loop 121.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 2:41 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:34 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Found property was reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for theft was reported at 2:21 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, failure to appear, driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Hackberry Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5;12 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:47 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Theft was reported at 11;54 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.