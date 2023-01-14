A sunny and mild Saturday brought several hundred people to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the Veggie and Arts Festival.
The annual event kicked off at 11 a.m. and included live music, “Grey” the vegan rapper, and a variety of vendors from food to art.
By around 1 p.m., about 250-300 people were on hand for the daylong event.
“There are a lot of people who want to eat healthy, but they have no outlet or no idea about how to go about doing it, so I just wanted share this information with them through this festival”, said Luvina Sabree, the event organizer and owner of So Natural Catering.
Chef Sydney Lynch, owner of Smart Choice Gourmet, said he was inspired to start cooking because he’s been cooking since he was 16 years old. He wanted to provide for his family and build something for their Kids.
“Everybody loves our food when they eat it,” co-owner Porsha Macarthur said.
In the past the event has had a guest appearance by celebrity chef Tabitha Brown, who is an American actress and social media personality with over 4 million followers. She creates online video content incorporating veganism, humor and motivational speaking.
The event ended its fifth year at 6 p.m. Saturday.
