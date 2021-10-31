All registered voters have the opportunity to go to the polls Tuesday if they have not done so already. Early voting ended Friday.
In Bell County, a total of 5,835 ballots have already been cast, including mail-in ones the county received. Of the more than 5,800, Killeen’s two locations reported a total of 992, while the Harker Heights location reported a total of 513. Early-voting counts have been higher in Temple, where a school bond issue is on the ballot.
Coryell County reported a total of 1,299 total ballots cast, including 28 received by mail.
A total of 847 of the early votes were recorded in Copperas Cove, and 424 were in Gatesville.
What’s on the ballot?
Where voters live will determine what is on their ballot when they go to the polling centers between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Some voters, including all who live in Killeen, will only have state constitutional amendments on their ballot, while others will have bond elections, tax rate elections and local city council races.
Below is a list of local cities that will have things on the ballot other than the state constitutional amendments.
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, voters will decide on a new mayor and a new Place 3 councilman.
In the mayoral race, Devin Meadows — the lone write-in candidate — is challenging Dan Yancey for the post.
Meadows, a resident of the southeastern part of the city, filed as a write-in candidate on Aug. 20.
As a write-in candidate, Meadows’ name will not appear on the ballot, but he is eligible to win the election if enough people write his name on the ballot. Meadows did not provide a photo to the Herald.
Yancey, 67, was elected to the City Council in 2015 as the Place 3 council member, and he has been mayor pro tem for four of his six years in office.
After the death of then-Mayor Frank Seffrood in December 2018, Yancey handled the duties of mayor until Diaz was sworn into office on May 7, 2019.
Yancey’s run for the vacant mayoral post forced a special election for Place 3.
Voters will choose between Shawn Alzona, Scott Remalia and William Gregory Smith for that post.
Alzona, 45, is a 22-year Army veteran, retiring as a captain and has been working in a leadership role at an area distribution warehouse.
Remalia, 63, retired from Marine Corps in 2001, retired from civil service in 2018 and retired from being a bus driver in 2020 after driving for the Copperas Cove and Killeen school districts.
Smith, 48, is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He works as a firefighter/emergency medical technician.
Places 1 and 2 are uncontested with incumbents Joann Courtland and Fred Chavez seeking reelection.
Also on the ballot for Copperas Cove will be a bond election in the amount of $4 million for the cost of a proposed new Animal Control facility.
The bond amount will be for $4.075 million. The project itself is estimated to cost around $3.8 million. If passed, the new facility is expected to be constructed next to Fire Station No. 2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
Finally, there will be 14 proposed charter amendments, most of which are designed to eliminate unnecessary or redundant language.
For a full list of those proposed amendments, go to https://bit.ly/3Bt7lO8.
Nolanville
The city of Nolanville is proposing a sales tax increase that requires a vote by residents.
On the ballot will be a Street Sales Tax of 0.25%. City Manager Kara Escajeda told the Herald that municipalities can impose the tax with voter approval every four years, as long as the combined local sales tax will not exceed 2%.
Nolanville combines funds from Street Sales Tax and Public Works operational funds to conduct preservation treatments to residential roads every seven years. Approximately 3.5 linear miles of streets need to be treated each year to stay on the schedule.
This preventive maintenance activity is necessary to prolong the life of an asphalt street. Without a seal coat every 8-10 years, the asphalt would oxidize, dry out and lose flexibility.
Gatesville
Two local items will be on the ballot for voters in Gatesville.
Voters will decide on two members of the Gatesville Independent School District board of trustees. They will be able to choose up to two of the following: Charles Alderson, Linda Maxwell and Pat Aslin.
Alderson and Maxwell are incumbents.
Voters in Gatesville will also decide on the city’s proposed property tax rate.
The city has proposed a tax rate of 56 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same as the previous year. However, the rate is 1.67 cents higher than the voter-approval tax rate, necessitating its place on the ballot.
Temple
Two propositions for the Temple Independent School District bond are up for a vote in Temple: $178.3 million for construction and renovation of school facilities and $6.6 million to improve Wildcat Stadium.
District information states the bond would cost residents about $125 a year per home value of $100,000.
Bell County
In Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, which includes Temple and east Bell County, voters will decide whether or not to loosen regulations on the sale of alcohol. The measure was put forward by a local farmer who aims to open a distillery in the county.
State Amendments
Local voters will help to decide potential changes to the state’s Constitution regarding religious services, eligibility requirements for judges, county infrastructure and more.
The proposed additions to the Texas Constitution were passed as bills during this year’s legislative session, and a majority of voters in the state must approve each amendment before it can be officially added to the Constitution, the Texas Tribune reported.
To view the breakdown of all proposed constitutional amendments, go to https://bit.ly/2ZAfyn9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.