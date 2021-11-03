As election results came in Tuesday evening, some ballot measures passed by a wide margin, while some were decided by less than 10 votes.
Here is a recap of how local voters decided.
Prior to becoming official, all votes must be canvassed.
Local races
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, Dan Yancey is the apparent mayor-elect to be Bradi Diaz’s successor. He received 96% of the vote against write-in candidate Devin Meadows.
The Place 3 special election to find Yancey’s replacement on the council appears to be going to a runoff. Shawn Alzona was the clear leader Tuesday, garnering support from 49% of voters, just a few votes shy of winning it outright. Only seven votes, however, separated the second- and third-place candidates Scott Remalia and William Greg Smith, respectively.
Votes in Copperas Cove will be canvassed and made official on Nov. 10.
Copperas Cove voters also voted in favor of a new animal shelter, passing the corresponding bond 56-44%.
Twelve of the 13 charter amendments also passed. The only amendment to fail was the one that would’ve increased pay for council members and the mayor by $25 per meeting.
Nolanville
Voters in Nolanville approved a ratification to adopt a sales tax increase to fund street repairs.
According to unofficial results, about 79% of voters approved the measure with 21% against.
The rate of the proposed street sales tax for the city is 0.25%.
Gatesville
Gatesville voters appear to have turned down the property tax rate. Earlier in the year, the city council had proposed a tax rate of 56 cents per $100.
According to unofficial results, 202 voted against it, while 200 voted for it.
If canvassing confirms the failure of the measure, the property tax will automatically roll back to 54.33 cents per $100.
Also in Gatesville, it appears that Charles Alderson and Linda Maxwell have retained their seats on the Gatesville Independent School District board of trustees. Maxwell received around 39% of votes, and Alderson received around 37%. Looking to win a seat on the board, Pat Aslin received around 24%.
State amendments
Unofficial results indicate that all eight constitutional amendments passed in the state. All amendments passed in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, with the exception of one.
Lampasas County voters were against Proposition 2 that would allow counties to finance the development of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas. In Lampasas County, the results were around 53% against and 47% for.
Proposition 1 proposed allowing sports teams, approved by either the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, to conduct charitable raffles at rodeos. In Bell County, it passed by around 83% to 17%. In Coryell County, it passed by 86% to 14%. In Lampasas County, it passed around 77% to 23%.
Proposition 2 proposed allowing counties to finance the development of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas. Bell County voters approved it by around 61% to 39%. Coryell County voters were in favor of it by around 62% to 38%.
Proposition 3, would stop the state, or any political subdivision of it, from disallowing or limiting religious gatherings. In Bell County, around 69% of voters were in favor, while 31% were against it. In Coryell County, it passed by around 74% to 26%. In Lampasas County, it passed 78% to 22%.
Proposition 4 proposed to change the eligibility requirements for justices of the state Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, courts of appeals and district judges. It passed in Bell County 62% to 38%. It passed Coryell County by around 62% to 38%. In Lampasas County, it passed 66% to 34%.
Proposition 5 would give more power to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct regarding candidates for judicial offices. In Bell County, it passed by around 59% to 41%. In Coryell County, it was around 60% to 40%. In Lampasas County, the measure passed by around 55% to 45%.
Proposition 6 offered to give residents living at some facilities the right to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitations. The measure passed big in Bell County, with 89% in favor and about 11% against. It was a similar result in Coryell and Lampasas counties with 90% in favor and around 10% against in both.
Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on school district ad valorem taxes for their homestead if they are 55 or older at the time of their partner’s death. It passed in Bell County by around 85% to 15%. In Coryell County, it was around 87% in favor and 13% against. In Lampasas County, the results were around 80% to 20% in favor.
Proposition 8 put forward giving the state Legislature the power to provide a tax exemption for ad valorem taxes on a person’s homestead if their spouse was a member of the armed services and died in the line of duty. In Bell County, it passed by around 86% to 14%. Coryell County voters approved it by around 86% to 14%. In Lampasas County, it was around 79% in favor and 21% against.
