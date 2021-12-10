Killeen Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing several roads the next few days, as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in northeast Killeen.
The scheduled closures this week are as follows:
The outside northbound lane of North Roy Reynolds Drive, from East Rancier Avenue to Greengate Drive, Saturday through Monday, including overnights
U.S. Grant Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive, Monday through Wednesday, including overnights
Robert E Lee Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive, Monday through Wednesday, including overnights
All work is weather permitting. The affected portions U.S. Grant Drive and Robert E. Lee Drive will be open to local traffic only. The lane closure on Roy Reynolds is for access to a hydrant used to fill trucks with water to be used for the project.
There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey the traffic control devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.