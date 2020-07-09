Several events in the Bell County area have been canceled due to concerns of spread of the coronavirus, including Copperas Cove’s Second Annual Kite Festival, Salado’s annual ‘Salado Legends’ play and the inaugural Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering, Lampassas’ Riata Roundup Rodeo Festival, the remainder of Killeen’s Movies in Your Park event and the Central Texas State Fair.
Killeen spokeswoman Hillary Shine announced Thursday that the remainder of the Movies in Your Park series this summer in Killeen was canceled.
Also on Thursday, the Bell County Expo Center released a statement stating that the Central Texas State Fair had been canceled.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news with you that the Central Texas State Fair will not take place on Labor Day weekend,” according to the release. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority is to protect the health and safety of our community, our vendors, volunteers, and supporters. We wish you and your family good health as we continue to co-exist with the coronavirus.”
Copperas Cove spokesman Kevin Keller said in a news release on Wednesday that the Kite Festival scheduled for July 18 had been canceled a result of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to limit the size of outdoor gatherings.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will look forward to hosting this event once again next year,” according to the news release.
Also announced on Wednesday was the cancellation of the “Salado Legends” play by playwright/lyricist Jackie Mills that was scheduled for Labor Day Weekend.
Due to the rise in virus infections, the cast and crew members of the play “have chosen to cancel the 2020 appearance of the play and movie in favor of preserving the health of our friends, attendees and fellow actors,” Mills said in a news release. “We look forward to resuming the play, Salado Legends, in 2021 with a hardy cheer, a healthy smile and look forward to the new play, a continuation of the lives, fortunes and misfortunes of the main characters in Salado Legends in future years in Texas history.”
Another Salado event that was canceled was the inaugural Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering that was originally set for the first weekend in May, then it was moved to the first weekend in August. On Wednesday, Shane Douglas, event organizer made the decision to cancel the event.
“We had hoped to sell 300 tickets and with a 5,000-square-foot facility for the event, we were told we could only have about 150 people attend,” he said. “Even losing money we wanted to have this first event. But with the increase in cases we decided to totally cancel,” Douglas said. “We had promised to give the Salado Museum a $1,500 donation and we are going to honor that commitment.”
Jan Rogers, office manager for the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, announced Thursday that the Riata Roundup Rodeo Festival had been canceled, according to a news release.
“After much discussion and at the direction of local officials along with the Board of Directors and Committee members, the Riata Roundup Rodeo Festival has been canceled for 2020,” according to the release. “The event which was supposed to take place in May 2020 and was later moved to September 2020 will once again be postponed and rescheduled for some time in the Spring of 2021.”
FME News Service Contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.