Area veterans are being honored at various events throughout Killeen Friday, two of which will take place at the veterans cemetery. Another is planned at Killeen City Hall.
Although it won’t be a parade, nor will it be open to the public, the Veterans Day Program will take place at 9 a.m. outside of Killeen City Hall, with Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Crosby as the keynote speaker.
Crosby, a former III Corps command sergeant major, is the top enlisted soldier for U.S. Army Futures Command, headquartered in Austin.
The event will be visible live on the day of the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vHsOy8y8TnO38jhj4yiCCA and on the Herald’s Facebook page.
At 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, there will be an event to signify the signing of an armistice, on Nov. 11, 1918.
The Treaty of Versailles, signed June 28, 1919, brought an official end to World War I.
At the flag plaza of the cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen, Harley J. Wilson, a cadet captain with the Ellison High School Junior ROTC, will play “Il Silenzio” on his trumpet.
Wilson will be accompanied by his grandfather, retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ronald A. Wilson.
Also at the cemetery, at 3 p.m., after a brief musical introduction, members of Multi-educational Cross Cultural and Arts Association of Central Texas (MECATX) will play “cascading taps.”
Cascading taps means the bugle players will go from grave to grave, playing the familiar bugle call.
The public is invited to attend and can request the bugle players to play at a particular grave by getting a map from the information center and giving it to the lead musician.
Those attending in-person must wear masks and keep social distancing.
The event also will be webcast on Zoom. Contact MECATX director Daniel Kott at dfkott@aol.com for the Zoom details.
