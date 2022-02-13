A total of 40 local races will grace the ballot of primary voters. No voter will have a ballot with 40 races, however. That number encompasses all races in the tri-county area.
Of the total races, 12 are contested in the primary and 28 are uncontested.
Here is a quick breakdown of all the local races.
Contested:
- State Senate 24 (2 Democrats, 3 Republicans)
- State House District 68 (Lampasas County) (4 Republicans)
- U.S. House District 31 (3 Republicans)
- Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (2 Republicans)
- Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 (2 Republicans)
- Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1 (2 Republicans)
- Coryell County Judge (4 Republicans)
- Coryell Commissioner, Precinct 2 (2 Republicans)
- Coryell Commissioner, Precinct 4 (3 Republicans)
- Lampasas County Clerk (3 Republicans)
- Lampasas Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (3 Republicans)
- Lampasas Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 (3 Republicans)
Uncontested:
- State House District 54 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- State House District 55 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- State House District 59 (1 Republican)
- U.S. House District 11 (1 Republican)
- Bell County Judge (1 Republican)
- Bell County Court at Law 1 (1 Republican)
- Bell County Court at Law 2 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- Bell County Court at Law 3 (1 Republican)
- Bell County District Clerk (1 Republican)
- Bell County Treasurer (1 Republican)
- Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- Bell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 2 (1 Republican)
- Bell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- Coryell Court at Law (1 Republican)
- Coryell District Clerk (1 Republican)
- Coryell Clerk (1 Republican)
- Coryell Treasurer (1 Republican)
- Coryell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (1 Republican)
- Coryell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 (1 Republican)
- Coryell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 (1 Republican)
- Coryell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 (1 Republican)
- Lampasas Judge (1 Republican)
- Lampasas District Clerk (1 Republican)
- Lampasas Treasurer (1 Republican)
- Lampasas Surveyor (1 Republican)
- Lampasas Commissioner, Precinct 2 (1 Republican)
- Lampasas Commissioner, Precinct 4 (1 Republican)
