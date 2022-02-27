With early voting for the March 1 primary wrapped up, voters will now turn their attention to Primary Election Day on Tuesday.
Among the myriad races on the ballot is the race for governor.
On the Republican side, Gov. Greg Abbott is ultimately seeking reelection. To have a chance, he will have to outlast several challengers. Those challenging Abbott for the Republican nomination for the gubernatorial seat are Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines, Rick Perry, Chad Prather and Allen West.
There are also a number of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. They are Inocencio Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz, Beto O’Rourke and Rich Wakeland.
A total of 40 local races will grace the ballot of primary voters. No voter will have a ballot with 40 races, however. That number encompasses all races in the tri-county area.
Of the total races, 12 are contested in the primary and 28 are uncontested.
A total of 5,332 people voted early in Killeen and Harker Heights. Across Bell County, a total of 14,527 people voted early, including mail-in ballots.
In Coryell County, a total of 3,452 people voted early, including mail-in ballots. Of the total, 1,671 voted in Copperas Cove, and 1,551 voted in Gatesville.
Here is a quick breakdown of all the local races.
Contested races
State Senate District 24
Three Republicans and two Democrats are vying for the nomination to fill the vacated seat. The seat is vacant due to incumbent Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, seeking the Texas Land Commissioner seat.
The three Republicans seeking the nomination are former state Sen. Pete Flores, Lamar Lewis and Raul Reyes. Seeking the seat on the Democratic side are Kathy Jones-Hospod and Jeremy Kohlwes.
State House District 68
Incumbent Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro, is seeking reelection to his seat. He is being challenged by fellow Republicans Craig Carter, Gary W. Franklin and Mark Middleton.
Other counties in the redrawn district, which extends from Lampasas County north to the Oklahoma border, will be Brown, Comanche, Cooke, Eastland, Jack, Mills, Montague, San Saba, Shackelford, Throckmorton and Young.
U.S. House District 31
Two Republican challengers are looking to unseat longtime Congressman John Carter of Round Rock in his bid for reelection to serve U.S. House District 31.
Challenging Carter are Abhiram Garapati and Mike Williams.
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
In the race for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, incumbent Theodore “Ted” Duffield is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Reese Davis.
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Two Republicans are vying for the seat of Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2. They are incumbent Cliff Coleman and challenger Richard Sapp.
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1
As with the other two contested Justice of the Peace primary races in Bell County, the race for Precinct 3, Place 1 is between two Republicans.
Incumbent Keith Reed and Velva Johnson are vying for the seat.
Coryell County Judge
In Coryell County, four Republicans are seeking the seat of county judge, including the incumbent, Roger Miller. Also running for the seat are Joey Acfalle, Jack Barcroft and Celia Sellers.
Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Two Republicans are seeking to serve Precinct 2 on the Coryell County Commissioners’ Court, currently held by Daren Moore. Seeking the seat are Gatesville Fire Chief Billy Vaden and Scott Weddle.
Coryell County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Incumbent Commissioner Ray Ashby Jr. is seeking reelection to his seat as commissioner for Precinct 4. He is being challenged by fellow Republicans former Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz and Jonesboro Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Taylor.
Lampasas County Clerk
Three Republican women are vying for the seat of Lampasas County Clerk. Seeking the seat are Tasha Bates, Dee Ann Crawford and Dianne Miller.
Lampasas Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Misty Wakeman, who was appointed to the seat of Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 last year is seeking election to the seat. She is being challenged by Republicans Dr. James W. Mercer and Chris Munn.
Lampasas Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Three Lampasas County Republicans are seeking the soon-to-be vacant seat for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 in Lampasas County. They are Lampasas County Constable Gilbert Esparza, Kempner Volunteer Fire Chief Dan Hause and Killeen Police Department homicide detective Matilde Uvalle-Werlinger.
Uncontested races
- State House District 54 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- State House District 55 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- State House District 59 (1 Republican)
- U.S. House District 11 (1 Republican)
- Bell County Judge (1 Republican)
- Bell County Court at Law 1 (1 Republican)
- Bell County Court at Law 2 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- Bell County Court at Law 3 (1 Republican)
- Bell County District Clerk (1 Republican)
- Bell County Treasurer (1 Republican)
- Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- Bell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 2 (1 Republican)
- Bell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2 (1 Democrat, 1 Republican)
- Coryell Court at Law (1 Republican)
- Coryell District Clerk (1 Republican)
- Coryell Clerk (1 Republican)
- Coryell Treasurer (1 Republican)
- Coryell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (1 Republican)
- Coryell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 (1 Republican)
- Coryell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 (1 Republican)
- Coryell Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 (1 Republican)
- Lampasas Judge (1 Republican)
- Lampasas District Clerk (1 Republican)
- Lampasas Treasurer (1 Republican)
- Lampasas Surveyor (1 Republican)
- Lampasas Commissioner, Precinct 2 (1 Republican)
- Lampasas Commissioner, Precinct 4 (1 Republican)
