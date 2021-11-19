Several road closures will take place in the remaining weeks of November, according to a Killeen news release Friday.
“The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will be closing several roads during the last two weeks of November, as part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in north east Killeen,” the news release said.
The following are the scheduled closures for the next two weeks:
- Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive, Monday Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23, including overnight
- Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive, Monday Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23, including overnight
- Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive, Monday Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 24, including overnight
- Shoemaker Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Sherman Drive, Monday Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 24, including overnight
- Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive, Monday Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 24, including overnight
- Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive, Saturday, Nov. 27, Monday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 30 including overnights
- Sherman Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive, Saturday, Nov. 27, Monday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 30 including overnights
- Jerome Drive, from Westcliff Road to Ridglea Court, Saturday, Nov. 27, Monday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 30 including overnights
- Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive, Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1, including overnight
All work is weather permitting and roads will be open to local traffic only, the news release said.
A series of traffic control devices will be in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure, officials said.
“Motorists are asked to use caution and obey the traffic control devices,” the release said. “If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov. The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.”
