Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Janis Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood and Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at noon Wednesday in the 1500 block of Dugger Circle.
Theft was reported at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Beach Ball Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Old Farm to market 440 and West Elms Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and South Second Street.
Fictitious license plates displayed was reported at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Hooten Street and Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Schwertner Drive and Westcliff Road.
An assault was reported at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Dean Avenue and North Second Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Florence Road.
Racing on the highway was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Fort Hood and Interstate 14.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North College Street and West Young Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
An arrest outstanding warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 3:20 a.m. Wedensday in the 2000 block of Bee Creek Loop.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sherry Lane.
An accident was reported at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Theft of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, theft of property was reported at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, emergency medical detention was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for driving while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Theft of property was reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An arrest for warrant, harassment was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Violation of a protection order was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Lantern Circle.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A terroristic threat, fear of imminent severe bodily injury was reported at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Parnell Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Logsdon Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrant for failure to appear was reported at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information was reported at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft of property was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 Verna Lee Boulevard.
An arrest for terroristic threat with imminent serious bodily injury, possession of marijuana outstanding warrants, domestic assault was reported at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Bluebird Lane.
Domestic assault, injury to a family member was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wind Rose Drive.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue G.
Harassment was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An assault was reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
An accident was reported at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday on Castleberry Street.
An assault was reported at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
An arrest for assault on a pregnant person, interfering with an emergency call, evading arrest, outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, tampering/fabricating physical evidence resisting arrest, no driver’s license, failure to appear on a driving while intoxicated warrant, manufacture/deliver/possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
