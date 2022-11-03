Friday forecast

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is warning motorists to stay away from Interstate 35 Friday afternoon, if possible, as severe storms are expected to move across Central Texas.

 Courtesy | National Weather Service Fort Worth

Central Texas residents are advised to cancel outdoor plans Friday afternoon as multiple rounds of severe storms are expected to bring dangerous conditions to Bell County.

National Weather Service Fort Worth meteorologist Miles Langfeld said residents can expect to encounter severe thunderstorm conditions beginning in the early afternoon hours on Friday.

Severe weather

A series of severe storms are expected to move through the Central Texas area beginning Friday afternoon.

