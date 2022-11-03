Central Texas residents are advised to cancel outdoor plans Friday afternoon as multiple rounds of severe storms are expected to bring dangerous conditions to Bell County.
National Weather Service Fort Worth meteorologist Miles Langfeld said residents can expect to encounter severe thunderstorm conditions beginning in the early afternoon hours on Friday.
“With those strong to severe storms, the main threats are damaging winds, large hail, and we can’t rule out a couple of tornadoes,” Langfeld said by phone Thursday afternoon.
A second line of severe storms will develop later in the evening Friday, Langfeld said, bringing the possibility of additional damaging winds, hail, and tornadic activity.
The meteorologist asked the public to be on the lookout for severe weather Friday afternoon.
“Keep up to date with the forecast, follow our social media, on Twitter and Facebook, because we’ll be posting regular forecast updates,” he said. “Also, know your severe weather plan before the event is issued. Know where to go when severe weather strikes; we want you to seek shelter in a strong sturdy building and to stay inside away from windows. Again, we want you to make your plan now so when a warning is issued you know what to do.”
Wind gusts over 60 mph and hailstones 1 inch or more in diameter are likely Friday afternoon, he said.
The National Weather Service is warning motorists to use caution when traveling Interstate 35 between Dallas and Austin on Friday afternoon.
“We advise people to try to stay off the roads tomorrow afternoon, if they can, especially around the I-35 corridor in those early afternoon hours,” he said. “The I-35 corridor is going to be probably hit by a round of storms from the early afternoon into the evening. So if you can stay off the roads, that’s the best plan, if not, we advise you find a sturdy shelter to take shelter in.”
In the event of a tornado warning, Langfeld warned residents to not take shelter under bridges and overpasses.
“We never want you to stop under a bridge or an overpass; it’s not a good plan,” he said. “If you can find a sturdy building to pull into, that is the best plan. Sheltering under bridges and overpasses is a no-go.”
Isolated flooding is another possibility Friday.
“There is a small chance for flooding when we get these heavier storms and multiple rounds of storms,” he said. “We’re not expecting widespread flooding but we could pick up one to two inches with locally higher amounts with some of those heavier storms.”
The rain will briefly gift the area with cooler weather on Saturday, but unseasonably warm temperatures will return by Sunday.
“We’re expecting just a slight cool down into Saturday,” he said.
Friday high temperatures are expected to hover in the mid 70s and low 80s. By Saturday, highs will drop to the mid to low 70s before returning to the mid 70s and low 80s on Sunday.
