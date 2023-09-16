The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Lampasas, Coryell and Bell counties, which includes the cities of Kempner, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville.
The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
