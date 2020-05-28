The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Coryell County and northwestern Bell County in central Texas until 7:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located over Copperas Cove moving south at 25 mph.
Locations impacted include Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Fort Hood and Nolanville.
There could be possible hail damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.