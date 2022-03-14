A "sever thunderstorm watch" — with a chance for strong winds and hail — is in effect for the Killeen-Fort Hood area until 10 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain chances this evening are about 40%, and the watch includes about 40 counties, including Bell County. Coryell and Lampsas counties are not under the watch.
According to the National Weather Service, the main threats are damaging winds that could reach over 60 mph and possible large hail. There is also a low end tornado threat that is mainly affecting the eastern counties where there is also a severe thunderstorm watch.
