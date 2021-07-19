The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather advisory, warning of hail and flash flood conditions, as a strong storm moves through Bell County.
"At 1:56 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Killeen, moving southeast at 10 mph," the NWS advisory stated. "Winds in excess of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm."
That initial weather alert was increased to a severe storm alert at 2:19 p.m. Monday for the following impacted areas: Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Salado and Interstate 35 between mile markers 278 and 286.
"At 2:19 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Harker Heights, moving south at 15 mph," the NWS alert stated.
The storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail, according to the NWS.
"Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees," the alert stated. "For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways."
