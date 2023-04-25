Severe thunderstorms and hail are possible in the Killeen-Fort Hood area Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office at Fort Worth.
“Expect very unsettled weather over the next 48 hours,” meteorologist Miles Langfeld said. “There is a potential for severe storms and large hail.”
Tuesday’s high is expected to be near 71. After 4 p.m., there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, increasing to 50% overnight. The low temperature is expected to be around 62.
“New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms,” according to NWS predictions.
“There is a greater threat Wednesday afternoon for widespread storms which may produce large hail and an isolated tornado,” Langfeld said.
There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning with cloudy conditions and a high near 79. Chances for thunderstorms continue into the overnight hours as winds shift from the south becoming northwest after midnight. The low temperature is expected to be 57.
“Storms may also produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Storm chances will be ending from west to east Thursday morning,” according to NWS.
Forecasters expect Thursday to be mostly sunny with a high near 74. Winds will continue out of the north under mostly clear skies and a low around 52.
According to Langfeld, a cold front will push through Friday and bring a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Temperatures will be near 70 with gusty winds possible near 25 mph. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 50. Friday evening winds will become gusty to 30 mph from the north.
Saturday is expected to be sunny and breezy with a high near 70. Northwest winds will continue at 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35. Overnight it should be mostly clear with a low around 48.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 82, and a low overnight around 55.
It is expected to be sunny Monday with a high near 82.
