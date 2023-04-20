Severe weather in Central Texas is not uncommon this time of year, and officials at the National Weather Service-Fort Worth are predicting that scattered strong to severe storms could develop Thursday.
Forecasters predict that chances for strong storms will increase Thursday afternoon and evening as a slow-moving cold front and upper disturbance impact North and Central Texas.
“The greatest threats are large hail (some very large with discrete storms) and damaging winds to 65 mph,” according to the NWS website.
Additionally, a tornado or two can also not be ruled out, especially across eastern Central Texas into East Texas. Lastly, heavy rainfall amounts between 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts across Central and East Texas may lead to a localized flooding threat.
Meteorologists predict a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Skies should clear Friday evening with a low around 49. Winds will shift from the north becoming southeast after midnight.
Saturday’s high should be near 76, under sunny skies. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with a low around 54.
A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms return for Sunday with the high temperature in the mid-60s. A chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into the overnight hours at 30% with a low temperature around 53 and mostly cloudy skies.
Next week, officials have predicted a slight risk of showers in the afternoons into evening hours and cannot rule out the possibility of storms turning severe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.