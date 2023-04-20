Weather graphic.JPG

Graphic courtesy of National Weather Service-Fort Worth

 Courtesy photo

Severe weather in Central Texas is not uncommon this time of year, and officials at the National Weather Service-Fort Worth are predicting that scattered strong to severe storms could develop Thursday.

Forecasters predict that chances for strong storms will increase Thursday afternoon and evening as a slow-moving cold front and upper disturbance impact North and Central Texas.

