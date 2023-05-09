There is a 60% chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area, according to the National Weather Service at Fort Worth.
The chance drops to about 40% Tuesday night. These conditions could help with the ongoing drought in the area, but not completely, NWS meteorologist Bianca Garcia said Tuesday.
“Conditions are abnormally dry ... It is not as extreme as previous years like 2011, but there’s still a rain prerequisite in the next couple of weeks.” Garcia said to the Herald.
Tuesday’s high is expected to be 83; after 4 p.m. showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm as well.
Wednesday has a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the day; after 1 p.m. a thunderstorm is likely to hit with it being sunny afterwards with a high near 80. This causes the south-southeast winds to be 5 to 10 mph, with a temperature low of 68.
The same conditions continue to Thursday with southeast winds slowly picking up to about 15 mph. The high will be 83 with precipitation reaching to 60%, the low temperature of Thursday night will be 70.
Friday evening’s patterns will be identical to the night prior in the week. Winds will pick up to about 25 mph with a cloudy sky causing the low to be 68 while high temperatures will be 83. Precipitation will stay at 70%.
The weekend rainfall will increase so precipitation is supposed to exceed 80% causing about 2 to 3 inches of rain, according to NWS. This will help the drought but not get the area to normal levels just yet.
Saturday’s gust of winds will increase to 30 mph with the high temperature for the day being 78 while the low temperature will be 68. Precipitation will reach up to 80% for this day.
On Sunday, which is Mother’s Day, the temperature high will decrease to 79 with a low of around 65. Precipitation for the day will decrease back to 70% which causes a decreased chance of showers. Rainfall will still be expected at a 50% chance though.
These weather patterns will likely continue to the next week.
