There is a 60% chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area, according to the National Weather Service at Fort Worth.

The chance drops to about 40% Tuesday night. These conditions could help with the ongoing drought in the area, but not completely, NWS meteorologist Bianca Garcia said Tuesday.

