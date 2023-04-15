KEMPNER — A recent decision by a Lampasas-based property management company to not renew a Kempner family’s lease on a mobile home may be a blessing in disguise as ongoing sewage problems have caused health concerns for the family of six.

Those health concerns were a primary reason the lease was not renewed, explained Jamie Garrett, owner/broker of Garrett Management in Lampasas.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.