KEMPNER — A recent decision by a Lampasas-based property management company to not renew a Kempner family’s lease on a mobile home may be a blessing in disguise as ongoing sewage problems have caused health concerns for the family of six.
Those health concerns were a primary reason the lease was not renewed, explained Jamie Garrett, owner/broker of Garrett Management in Lampasas.
Garrett Management took over property management duties of Grace Mobile Home Park in rural Kempner on March 1 and seemingly inherited a slew of maintenance problems at the home of Sheree Kellar.
According to Kellar, the plumbing issues date back to the fall of 2021 in the form of backed-up commodes. Lines were snaked and pumped multiple times but to no avail, she said.
“It was after that that anytime I had plumbing issues, it was pretty much the same situation: the toilets are backing up, and you can’t get nothing to happen,” Kellar said. “It got to the point in my son’s bathroom, it was coming up through the bathtub.”
Kellar said the toilets would back up constantly.
The Herald witnessed multiple areas of standing sewage water in the large yard Tuesday afternoon.
At one point in March, Kellar said sewage leaked from another area in the front of the house, which caused her and her family to become ill for several days.
Garrett explained to the Herald on Friday that when Kellar paid her rent in March, the mother of four explained the issues she had been having, which she said went either unresolved — or inadequately resolved — for over a year. When hearing of this, Garrett said she sent a plumber to check out the situation.
When the plumber described what he saw, Garrett said Friday that she and the company viewed it as a hazard and gave the Kellar family a 30-day notice that the lease, which was due up for renewal, would not be continued so they could leave the unhealthy situation.
Rather quickly, the Kellars found a two-story home in Copperas Cove near one of the elementary schools and have settled in.
But moving all their furniture amid the standing sewage in the yard made Kellar and two of her sons ill, she said.
“The two little ones, we pretty much kept them away from it,” Kellar said Friday. “But me and my two other boys, man, we’re sick. And it’s just from being outside and right in it.”
Since the Kellars have vacated the property at Grace Mobile Home Park, the process for mitigating the issues at the property should begin soon. Garrett said, however, that while there is a plan of action for mitigation, the details are yet to be worked out.
