A portion of Crestridge Drive from Meadows Drive to Ridgeway Drive in Killeen will be closed to through traffic for two days this week, according to a news release from the city.
Contractors will be performing sewer repairs on the road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.
