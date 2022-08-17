A portion of Culp Avenue from 18th Street to Franz Drive in Killeen will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, weather permitting, according to a city news release.
Sanitary sewer services are being installed in this area and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work. The contractor will have guide traffic around the work site and motorists should anticipate delays.
