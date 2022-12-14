Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A narcotics investigation was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 300 block of James Loop.
A theft was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant served for other agency was reported at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
An assault was reported at 3:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Schneider Drive.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Mall Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:11 p.m. Tuseday in the 1100 block of Eastside Drive.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Seabiscuit Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of 10th Street.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Dugger Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Hilltop Loop.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Clear Creek Road.
A city warrant was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
A welfare check was reported at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Garden Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 11;02 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10;52 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A theft was reported at 12;29 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Farm to Market Road 116 and u.S. Highway 190.
A sexual assault was reported at 2;13 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An unattended death was reported at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
An assault, family violence was reported at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An arrest for another agency for failure to appear, dangerous drugs was reported at 3;56 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
A welfare check was reported at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An assault, family violence was reported at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Town Square.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue J.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Hillside Lane.
An accident was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South Key Avenue and Third Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Peach Street.
A theft was reported at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dawns peak.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Arnold Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Naruna Road.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.