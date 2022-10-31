Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Killeen’s police report was not available. The Killeen Police Department is citing a “technical bug” as the reason for reports not being available.
COPPERAS COVE
Burglary of a vehicle, debit card abuse was reported at 9:05 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:24 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
A theft was reported at 11:16 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Ash Street.
A theft was reported at 12:47 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Little Street.
A welfare check was reported at 2:03 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Credit card abuse was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.
Disorderly conduct, fighting was reported at 4:16 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Exploitation of the elderly was reported at 7:49 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:29 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 7:37 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Hill Street.
Duty on striking a fixture/landscape was reported at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:01 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
An open investigation was reported at 12:21 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Cottonwood.
A runaway was reported at 2:23 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Lindsey Drive.
An arrest for failure to identify, giving false information was reported at 3:32 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:59 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Big Divide Road.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:53 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
An arrest for attempted sexual assault, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful restraint was reported at 3:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:33 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of West Avenue B and North 11th Street.
A theft was reported at 5:13 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 5:16 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 7:28 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:51 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
An assault with bodily injury to a family member, family violence was reported at 8:51 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:08 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue.
An agency assist for possession of marijuana was reported at 12:17 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 1:11 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana was reported at 2:41 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robertson Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:39 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
An animal at large was reported at 1:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Sherry Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:56 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Cove Terrace.
An assault on a pregnant person was reported at 4:23 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 6:09 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Ryan Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 12:47 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:47 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 6:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft of petroleum product was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Knights Way.
A runaway was reported at 5:52 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Wrought Iron Drive.
A sexual assault was reported at 5:05 p.m, Saturday in the 500 block of Jason Drive.
Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 9:21 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Vintage Way.
An agency assist arrest for assault/sexual assault was reported at 4:26 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for parole violation was reported at 12:16 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
Found property was reported at 7:18 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:56 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Loud music was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
Loud music was reported at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:09 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:31 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:09 p.m. Sunday on East Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:32 p.m. Sunday on Bellaire Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.