Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Harbour Avenue and North 12th Street.
Pedestrian walking on roadway, not facing traffic was reported at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Dunn Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Vernice Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Expired license plates were reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Alexander Street.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Basalt Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Fifth Street.
A theft of property was reported at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Maple Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Margaret Lee Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 25th Street.
An unattended death was reported at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Colorado Drive.
A runaway was reported at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
A sexual assault of a child was reported at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for burglary of a building was reported at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
