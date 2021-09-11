Get down and give me 20 ... nine-hundred. That is what Sgt. Pushup, Patrick Parker, is doing Saturday morning at Dennis Eakin Kia in Killeen.
Parker began promptly at 9:11 a.m. and is on a mission to do 2,997 push-ups to commemorate all the lives lost on 9/11, 20 years ago.
“Today is all about the 9/11 victims,” he said before he began.
Though he lives in Baltimore, Maryland, Parker said he had a specific reason for coming to the Kia dealership in Killeen to do these push-ups.
“Dennis Eakin Kia does a lot for the community. It’s a great organization,” he said.
Parker said he will periodically go live on Facebook to update those following him on his progress. To break down the monumental challenge into something more manageable, he started off doing sets of 11 and taking short rests.
In the background, the Kia dealership had TVs tuned to news stations where people were giving speeches about 9/11 as well as reading off the names of all the victims of that day.
As people come by with young kids, Parker is also giving out free books he wrote that teach kids about germs.
Parker began doing push-ups and got his moniker a few years ago when he started doing push-ups to raise awareness about food insecurity and later, bullying.
