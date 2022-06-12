Sgt. Pushup is coming back to Killeen on July 15 to host an anti-bullying event at Dennis Eakin Kia, at 5200 East Central Texas Expressway.
Patrick Parker — who goes by the name “Sgt. Pushup” — is an Iraq War veteran who travels the country doing push-ups to provide awareness for childhood hunger, bullying and COVID-19, was in Killeen Friday to raise money and provide meals to local families.
“With all the tragic events at schools and with our children out of school we will be inviting children to come hear my anti-bullying message and each of them will receive a comic workbook on bullying called ‘Sgt Pushup Comes To The Rescue,’” Parker said in an email to the Herald.
Sgt. Pushup has been to Killeen twice before in 2021 — once to raise money and meals for local families in March and to commemorate all the lives lost on 9/11 in September.
On July 15, Sgt. Pushups will be doing 6 sessions for parents convenience as well as pushups to bring awareness to anti-bullying messages.
