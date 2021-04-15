Killeen gospel singer Jokia’s latest release “Yahweh” has topped a Billboard chart for the first time this week.
Although the song has been featured on the charts for 37 weeks, Jokia said to be No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart is surreal.
“Just because there are so many amazing artists that have a really great legacy who have been featured on that list,” said Jokia, whose full name is Jokia Williams. “To be part of that legacy is definitely surreal.”
Jokia began singing during her time in the Army, shortly after her conversion to Christianity as a way to worship God. She was soon invited to sing as part of an Army singing team to boost morale at duty stations across the world, which is how she got her start in performing.
When she first started singing, she associated gospel music with church choirs, and she wasn’t sure if there was space in the field for her style of singing and songwriting. Jokia found inspiration in artists such as Israel Houghton, CeCe Winans, Tye Tribbett and Kirk Franklin.
A California transplant by way of her Army service from 2006 to 2010, Jokia has gone into composing and performing full time since settling in Killeen. She also partners with her husband, Benjamin Williams, in their clothing line God Sent BW — which she models when performing. Their clothing line which is for men, women and children is available online at www.godsentbw.com.
“They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that’s true,” Jokia said. “I love Texas. There are elements that can give me a sense of home — Austin or Dallas give me a sense of California. And then Central Texas is slower paced; away from the hustle and bustle.”
About two years ago, Jokia was discouraged in her music career and she was considering quitting all together, when she leaned into her faith and found the inspiration for the song “Yahweh” — her first title to top the charts.
“I was having challenges, and I wanted to give up doing music completely because of those challenges,” Jokia said. “In the midst of me giving up and wanting to give up, God met me in that place. I went back to the drawing board and rearranged my focus, making God the center.”
Jokia said the story of Moses resonated with her.
“The first time Yahweh is introduced in the Bible, is when Moses was fearful of speaking to Pharoah, and he asked God, ‘Who do I say sent me?’ and God said, ‘Tell them: I am, that I am sent you,’” Jokia said. “Moses was in that same place of fear. He had to go and face Pharoah, and go against the grain.”
The comfort of knowing that God was with her, even in the lowest points, is what inspired her to keep going, and gave birth to the song “Yahweh,” she said.
Both with this song, and through her career, Jokia said she hopes to be an inspiration to others, particularly other independent artists.
“I want to grow God Sent BW to be a high-end, faith-based brand,” Jokia said. “And I want to present that to people. And I want to encourage other artists. And when the pandemic is over, I want to be able to travel out of the country to do music as well.”
