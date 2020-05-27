The Killeen Fire Department put out a shed fire Wednesday morning, the department said.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Hammond Drive in east Killeen around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Capt. Mike Eveans with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire damaged a shed in the back corner of the lot. The flames also set the fence on fire, which spread to portions of three other properties.
The extent of the damage to the other properties was contained to the fence, Eveans said.
The fire department cleared the scene around 6:40 a.m.
Eveans said no injuries were reported, and the family was able to return to their home pending Oncor’s restoration of power to the house. Eveans said Oncor had to cut power to the house to inspect a nearby transformer.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, he said.
The fire department is also still investigating an early-morning house fire Monday morning on Pebble Drive in Killeen, Eveans said.
No one was injured in Monday’s blaze, which burned through the roof of the house and displaced the family and its dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.