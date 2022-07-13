HARKER HEIGHTS — Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 1800 block of McGinnis Court that destroyed a utility shed and left the adjacent home with smoke and fire damage.
The fire, which was reported about 10 a.m., started in the backyard shed and spread to the home in eastern Harker Heights.
Black smoke from the fire could be seen from Interstate 14 rising into the air.
The home’s occupants escaped without injury, but the family dog suffered from smoke inhalation. Firelighters and paramedics were able to revive the animal.
Two units from the Harker Heights Fire Department responded to the blaze, as well as one from the Killeen Fire Department.
The fire was reported out at 11:29 a.m.
Firefighters brought large fans into the house to help remove smoke from the residence.
