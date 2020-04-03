A fire early Thursday morning engulfed the shed and a recreational vehicle in the backyard of a residence in the 5000 block of Sorcerer’s Court in southwest Killeen, according to Capt. Ethan Gingerich with the Killeen Fire Department.
The department sent three engines, a ladder truck, one rescue vehicle and command vehicle to the scene around 12:46 a.m.
The department does not know a cause at this time, but no injuries were reported and the fire did not get to the house, according to Gingerich.
He said officials are investigating.
