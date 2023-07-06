Texas House Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, will be making the rounds of her 59th District on Saturday, including a stop in Copperas Cove in the afternoon.
“I will be holding a legislative update in all four counties and can’t wait to share the latest from your Capitol & hear from you,” Slawson said in an email.
