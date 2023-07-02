House Bill - Shine.JPG

Hugh Shine

 Thaddeus Imerman

As local cities meticulously make budget preparations for next fiscal year, they continue to deal with revenue shortfalls that impact city services.

The loss of revenue is the result, which some call an “unintended consequence,” of the state rewarding the sacrifice of 100% disabled veterans with a full exemption of their property taxes.

(2) comments

MAJAG89

This is what happens when folks aren't honest about the veteran exemption.

After convincing everyone that cities are "losing out" on revenue from veteran's exemptions the natural assumption is there's a "revenue shortfall". Nothing could be further from the truth.

Cities have "overtaxed" the non-exempt to not only pay their bills but in fact have misused this "excuse" to build up their saving accounts and blame it all on the veteran.

Meanwhile in the real world the individual taxpayer continues to be gutted while politicians in Austin figure out a way to give cities the ability to collect more taxes.

This is not what the taxpayer wants.

Taxpayers want a system that doesn't allow taxing entities to so easily levy a tax that creates an uncapped amount of excess funds.

There should be a limit to the taxing authority of a city.

Wayne Jefferson

What is so hard to figure out. The veterans gave everything to protect this country including your job and freedom. Politicians like you promised free health care for life back in the days and then took that away eventually because you had to make some money the easy way. Why is it so hard to come up with revenue besides adding more taxes for us taxpayers. You tax the death out us on gas food housing taking almost half our paychecks. Why is property tax taken yearly. I buy a item at Walmart and I don't have to pay yearly on it. Why don't you politicians take a pay cut and raise your own taxes on your fancy mansions and do your part like those veterans did. By taxing us you control our lives like slaves so we have to work to survive. Trump 2024

