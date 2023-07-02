As local cities meticulously make budget preparations for next fiscal year, they continue to deal with revenue shortfalls that impact city services.
The loss of revenue is the result, which some call an “unintended consequence,” of the state rewarding the sacrifice of 100% disabled veterans with a full exemption of their property taxes.
A bill in the 88th Legislative Session that is believed to have fixed the issue was House Bill 1613. The bill, authored by Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and coauthored by many other representatives of the Texas House, was a more aggressive and statewide approach to the fix than similar bills of its kind filed in previous sessions by Shine’s Bell County counterpart, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado.
According to 2021 data Shine obtained from the Comptroller’s Office, Nolanville had approximately $85 million in lost value because of the exemption, meaning it lost a total of about $395,000 from its annual revenue.
The city of Harker Heights stands to lose about $4 million to the exemption this year.
The loss of revenue from property taxes hurts cities in different ways; though for a city like Nolanville, that comes in the form of less public safety, according to City Manager Kara Escajeda, who spoke with the Herald Friday afternoon.
“I was really hoping that was going to go through this time because we just received notice from our ambulance service that they were no longer able to provide services for the current rate, which is $60,000 per year,” Escajeda said. “Instead, they wanted $66,000 a month.”
But that’s not all for Nolanville.
The revenue shortfall has also played a role in making it harder for the city to proceed with its hybrid paid staff/volunteer fire department project and it plays a role in the city being less competitive in terms of police officer pay and benefits.
“Throughout the state, everybody is competing for the same police officers, so everybody’s median pay for police officers — and their incentives and bonuses — has been where we lose our best talent because they’re going to go where the money is — no matter how much they love it here,” Escajeda said, adding that with the revenue the city loses, it could increase its pay and, in effect, hire additional officers.
Public safety is a growing need in a city that has an estimated population of around 6,200 and experienced a 28% growth rate in the past year, according to Escajeda.
Nolanville’s loss accounts for approximately 25% of its expected revenue.
“While the dollar amount may seems small, in a city with a population of 6,259, it is devastating,” she said in an email.
Because the exemption, which many agree is well-deserved, involves property taxes — the main source of income for cities and counties — the burden becomes greater as each year passes with no resolution.
The lost revenue is also problematic for the city when it comes to new development.
“About a third of all new property comes in already exempted,” Escajeda said.
Regrouping
Still audibly upset about the ultimate failure of his bill, Shine said he is still committed to finding a solution.
After not seeing a resolution to his liking, Gov. Greg Abbott recalled the Legislature for another round of attempting to solve property tax reform, though the overall scope differs from that of Shine’s priority.
“We’re monitoring the call, and we’re not sure if he’s going to let anything else come up for consideration in the call,” Shine said in a phone conversation with the Herald on Thursday. “We have the same bill drafted again if we get an indication that the governor will be interested in it.”
Regardless of whether Abbott eventually allows it in a called session, Shine said there is a great deal of work to do on it — at least on the other side of the Capitol.
“We’ve got to get things over in the Senate put together better because that was where our problem was on the bill; we don’t have any problem with it in the House,” Shine said.
Shine said in May that through his research of the issue, which dates back to the 81st Legislature in 2009, he figured it would take approximately $200 million per year to provide relief to the other counties and cities looking for assistance.
Shine said his first proposed funding mechanism — sales tax revenue from vendors on military installations — would not provide nearly the amount of funding he initially thought it would based on bad data from the Comptroller’s Office. So later, Glenn Hegar, the Texas Comptroller, wrote a substitute to the bill that included a trust fund established by the Comptroller’s office, which would have provided $200 million per year, according to Shine.
But that is where it got hung up in the Senate.
Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, was concerned about the $400 million fiscal note attached to the bill when it came from the House with a few weeks left in the session. As a result, he authored an amendment that stripped the bill of its original intent.
Flores has said that he authored the amendment in order for it to get a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee and said that if he hadn’t authored the amendment, it never would’ve been heard.
He has told the Herald that he is proud of what the amendment accomplished in the Senate, saying it “moved the needle” on the issue and it made the Senate aware of the need.
But to Shine, simply moving the needle isn’t enough.
“During the regular session, when we found that the Senate was not going to do a conference committee with us and was not going to accept what we had put together, I had conversations with all of those municipalities,” he said. “That was what encouraged me to not accept the legislation because they all said we need to fix this in a way that we don’t have to come back every two years and we understand how important that is.”
Currently, only cities that border a military installation — including Killeen and Copperas Cove — receive funds in return from the state.
HB 1613, as Shine wrote it, would have taken geography out of the equation and opened up reimbursement eligibility to any city that loses at least 1% of its revenue as a result of the exemption.
Flores’ amendment limited would have raised the amount available for reimbursement from the current $18 million to $36 million and kept the eligibility to only cities in Bell and Coryell counties.
Shine said that he remains in talks with various senators about the issue.
“I’m talking to the senators that represent San Antonio and the areas around San Antonio and down in Corpus Christi,” Shine said. “I’m going to put together a new battle plan for the next round. And that’s certainly in discussions right now for what we think our next course of action’s going to be.”
Even Abbott’s staff and committees know the importance of the priority to get things fixed.
“I have spoken to his staff extensively, and his staff is very much aware of the bill and what we want to do to address it, and they have indicated that they were very favorable toward it,” Shine said.
City officials, such as Escajeda, Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle and Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah, wait with hopeful anticipation the bill will be revived and a decision reached. Escajeda hopes something will be done sooner rather than later.
“I hope they all (legislators) understand it at some point,” Escajeda said. “And I don’t want there to be a catastrophe before somebody figures it out.”
(2) comments
This is what happens when folks aren't honest about the veteran exemption.
After convincing everyone that cities are "losing out" on revenue from veteran's exemptions the natural assumption is there's a "revenue shortfall". Nothing could be further from the truth.
Cities have "overtaxed" the non-exempt to not only pay their bills but in fact have misused this "excuse" to build up their saving accounts and blame it all on the veteran.
Meanwhile in the real world the individual taxpayer continues to be gutted while politicians in Austin figure out a way to give cities the ability to collect more taxes.
This is not what the taxpayer wants.
Taxpayers want a system that doesn't allow taxing entities to so easily levy a tax that creates an uncapped amount of excess funds.
There should be a limit to the taxing authority of a city.
What is so hard to figure out. The veterans gave everything to protect this country including your job and freedom. Politicians like you promised free health care for life back in the days and then took that away eventually because you had to make some money the easy way. Why is it so hard to come up with revenue besides adding more taxes for us taxpayers. You tax the death out us on gas food housing taking almost half our paychecks. Why is property tax taken yearly. I buy a item at Walmart and I don't have to pay yearly on it. Why don't you politicians take a pay cut and raise your own taxes on your fancy mansions and do your part like those veterans did. By taxing us you control our lives like slaves so we have to work to survive. Trump 2024
