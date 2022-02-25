HARKER HEIGHTS — Economics, housing prices and property taxes were the hot button issues discussed Friday by state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce hosted about 30 people who came to hear what happened in the last legislative session at the Texas State House.
“Property taxes will be the No. 1 issue at the State House next session,” Shine said. “Things like the housing shortage, redistricting and the veterans’ tax exempt policy all affect this issue,”
Shine jumped right in to his address with a call to leadership of those in attendance.
“Dignity, integrity and respect should be the cornerstone of the work we do as a legislative body,” Shine said. He went on to discuss the accomplishments of the last session of state lawmakers in Austin.
“We passed a balanced budget and did not raid the ‘Rainy Day’ fund,” Shine said. “By the way, the fund now stands at some $12 million.”
He went on to declare that securing the border is fundamentally everyone’s responsibility — whether or not it is federal or state money. He added that 100 new state border patrol agents and 700 National Guardsmen have been added to operations on the Texas border.
Changing gears, Shine said that redistricting is a brutal process. The Texas Legislature redrew district lines last year for state and federal offices, including House District 55, which Shines represents. The redrawn districts kick in next year.
“As a Representative, I feel the loss of constituents harder to deal with than those who have been added to the roles,” Shine said.
Other key issues, he mentioned, included the increase of wind turbine energy and oil and gas prices.
“Texas is third in the wind industry and ninth in the production of oil and gas,” Shine said. “Those are Texas’ strong economic industries.”
Shine wrapped up his presentation with some perspective on the war in Ukraine.
“This war is about democracy for a region known as the ‘bread basket of Europe,’” Shine said.
Ukraine is a huge agricultural area and is able to sustain more than 600 million people with food, he said.
Ukraine is the No. 1 producer of Uranium and fourth in the world in natural resources. Shine pointed out that these things are critical to the world, as a whole and U.S. support is ultimately the key to end this conflict.
“When the Soviet Union split apart, the countries involved were seeking democracy,” he said. “Russia and China have now come together to stamp out democracy and diminish the power of the United States and its allies,” Shine said. “And, apathy to the situation now unfolding is the enemy of democracy for these smaller countries.”
Valerie Payson, a Harker Heights resident who attended the event, said she was pleased with the information shared during the luncheon.
“Being aware of what is going on in Austin helps all of us affected to become better citizens, better consumers,” Payson said. “It is important for me to stay informed on current events and it was helpful to know Mr. Shine is so knowledgeable about the issues which will affect me.”
