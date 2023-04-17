Shine legislative update

HARKER HEIGHTS — District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine reports that there will be “lots going on” in Austin until May 29 when the legislative session is scheduled to end.

During his monthly Legislative Update at the Chamber of Commerce office in Harker Heights on Monday, Shine, R-Temple, started off with the controversy about House Bill 1613 — a bill he authored that allocates sales tax paid to the state by vendors on military installations to help fund aid to communities impacted by the disabled veterans property tax exemption.

