HARKER HEIGHTS — District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine reports that there will be “lots going on” in Austin until May 29 when the legislative session is scheduled to end.
During his monthly Legislative Update at the Chamber of Commerce office in Harker Heights on Monday, Shine, R-Temple, started off with the controversy about House Bill 1613 — a bill he authored that allocates sales tax paid to the state by vendors on military installations to help fund aid to communities impacted by the disabled veterans property tax exemption.
At last month’s Legislative Update, Shine said the bill would be funded by sales tax on vendors doing business on the state’s military installations — both in person and online.
He anticipated the funding pool would amount to up to $300 million per biennium, or about $140 million to $150 million per year, based on figures from the state comptroller’s office.
But, according to Shine, the latest figures from the Legislative Board Budget, puts the pool at $46 million, per biennium which would not be enough to fund the cities who qualify for reimbursement.
Shine explained the discrepancy as a failure to compute accurate sales tax figures, when the numbers were computed to include sales tax from an entire company’s business base, rather than from a single franchise or location.
“This will be investigated,” Shine said.
Also on his update list was HB 5089, which relating to the location at which certain sales are consummated for purposes of local sales and use taxes. Shine explained that there is still some debate about which counties should collect tax for goods or services purchased if those goods or services are delivered or consumed in another county.
“This is a very tricky area of discussion, especially with so many delivery services, like Uber or Grub Hub,” Shine said. “It is a determination of origination or destination and it needs very extensive discussion.”
House Bill 3894 was also on Shine’s radar. This bill relates to an exemption from sales and use taxes for battery energy storage systems.
He mentioned Gov. Greg Abbott’s reluctance to approve of any alternative energy bill; therefore, Shine felt HB 3894 would need further discussion.
Before leaving for a 10 a.m. legislative session in Austin, Shine reminded those in attendance to contact his office for any questions or comments.
“It’s going to be a busy six weeks,” Shine said.
