HARKER HEIGHTS — In what was the start of a busy week for District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine, the Temple lawmaker presented several topics for discussion during his monthly legislative update Monday in Harker Heights.
“We’ve got two weeks left in the legislative session,” Shine said. “And, I’m going to try to make the most of the time we have left.”
Shine covered four legislative issues he considers most important to his constituents — House Bill 1613, gaming in Texas, school finance and property tax reform.
“HB1613 is scheduled to for a second reading in the Senate on Tuesday,” Shine said.
Following a summation of the bill and its merits, Shine discussed the many pitfalls and changes that affected the outcome of this bill. He is confident that the Legislature will be able to move forward with plans to aid the 15 military communities in Texas with at least partial reimbursement for the disabled veterans property tax exemption.
Then, Shine discussed his strategy on the gaming issue in Texas.
“I believe in legislation that enables voters to decide what issues are important to them,” Shine said. He said he would vote for a referendum that would allow people to vote on whether or not they were interested in bringing a gaming industry to Texas.
“However,” Shine said. “Texas Lt. Governor (Dan) Patrick has already said he is not going to hear it.”
With regards to education or school finance and a voucher system, Shine said he is consistent.
“Senate Bill 8 will be on the floor for debate today,” Shine said. “It is a different piece of legislation than what was originally filed in January.”
Shine went on to describe his position that people do have choices when it comes to education.
“They can choose public education, charter schools, private schools or home schooling,” Shine said. “What some people have heard about this issue is that funds which are given to public schools can be monetized and used for alternative education sources. That isn’t the issue.”
Shine believes the people need to be better informed about the way funds are used and what they actually expect a voucher system to do.
He went on to say that Gov. Greg Abbott has promised the bill is “dead on arrival” at his desk.
The last issue — and according to Shine, the one he is most passionate about — is property tax reform. Shine believes that reform should start with the local appraisal districts, based on the recent up-tick in property values with the most recent appraisals.
“I am suggesting to all property owners that they file a protest,” Shine said. “Ask to see the evidence from the appraiser on what was used to determine the increase in your property values.”
He suggests also that property owners ask for a review by the Appraisal Review Board. That way, individuals may have the information available to them to fight recent changes that are not commensurate with economic indicators.
When the hour was up, Shine reminded the room that his office had staff that were available to discuss these and other issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.