Dozens of pink shirts, flashlights and ribbons heralded the start of the Shine the Light event at AdventHealth-Central Texas hospital in west Killeen Thursday at sunset.
Survivors, advocates and friends began a one-mile walk to promote awareness of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In his opening remarks, Ed Kelsey, the hospital administrator, welcomed those in attendance and reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to breast cancer awareness and treatment.
“We all can contribute in many ways to wipe out breast cancer and I am thankful to all of you who have shared your journey and are here with us tonight,” Kelsey said.
Killeen Councilwoman Nina Cobb read a proclamation from the city which declared October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Killeen and encouraged those in attendance to advocate for understanding and support.
“I am honored tonight to give this proclamation,” Cobb said. “I stand with all of you against this deadly disease which touches so many.” Cobb went on to list several shocking statistics.
About one in eight U.S. women (about 13%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.
In women under 45, breast cancer is more common in Black women than white women, Cobb said. Overall, Black women are more likely to die of breast cancer.
“We have to be more proactive in the African-American demographic and on many fronts if we expect to beat this killer,” she said.
Nearly 100 walkers began the walk under a large arch of pink balloons and the scene was almost surreal with the setting sun in the background.
Once the walkers returned, they gathered near the Sue Mayborn Women’s Center building as it was lit up pink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.