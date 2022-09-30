Dozens of pink shirts, flashlights and ribbons heralded the start of the Shine the Light event at AdventHealth-Central Texas hospital in west Killeen Thursday at sunset.

Survivors, advocates and friends began a one-mile walk to promote awareness of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In his opening remarks, Ed Kelsey, the hospital administrator, welcomed those in attendance and reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to breast cancer awareness and treatment.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.