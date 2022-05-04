Bells rang throughout downtown Killeen on Wednesday morning as Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment led five new firetrucks in a procession from the Support Fire Station on Avenue D to the Central Fire Station.
One feature of the new vehicles is that each firetruck is equipped a bell that can be rung for parades and ceremonies like this one, rather than the emergency horn.
Once the trucks arrived at the station, they were parked and prepared for the traditional “push-in” ceremony. This ceremony dates back to when horse-drawn steamer engines were in use.
Horses will not walk backwards when they are under a load, so when a new steamer was delivered to a firehouse, the assigned members would have to push it into the firehouse. This tradition is still carried on, and this is the first push-in ceremony Killeen has held
Several city officials, community members, and III Corps and Fort Hood leaders attended the event.
In addition to Killeen Fire Department officials, Mayor Debbie Nash-King, City Manager Kent Cagle and 1sst Calvary Deputy Commander Col. Steven Carpenter spoke at the unveiling.
“They are truly beautiful,” Nash-King said of the new trucks. “It means even more to know that these vehicles will be a safety net and a sense of security for families, business owners and residents.”
The fire department put together a firetruck team to specifically evaluate what each shift needs and get the trucks right. After two years of building and perfecting the trucks, they were finally delivered to Killeen on Tuesday.
“These units take a long time to build; you can’t just snap your fingers and they show up.” KFD Deputy Chief Keith Foxx said.
Fire Chief Jim Kubinski explained that the team spent days pre-building the trucks.
“The paint scheme we designed helps give the KFD an identify,” Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said.
Kubinski said they strayed from the traditions white over red so the KFD trucks can stand out against trucks from other cities.
“We want Killeen men and women to have pride when our trucks come down the street and say ‘these are our firetrucks,’” he said.
The trucks have two, 1,000-gallon-per-minute pumps and the ladder truck has six-wheel steering, which is rare, but allows trucks to get through tight roads and turns.
The trucks also include a “helicopter light” on the front that spins to add more emergency lights in front of the vehicle.
There is one more major feature that was highlighted at the ceremony. Each firetruck is also prepped to be a paramedic unit.
“These vehicles carry a-list of equipment the same as an ambulance does so that when they get to the scene, even if an ambulance is tied up or coming from further, our firefighters can help the need of the citizen at the time they call,” Kubinski said. “It is crucial to have that, especially with how busy our ambulances are, as Killeen has 20,000 calls a year for nine ambulances.”
In a previous press release, the city said the trucks are expected to serve the citizens of Killeen for at least the next 15 years.
The total cost for all five trucks was $4,850,000. The Killeen fire insurance rating is currently an ISO-1, which is the highest available option.
There were also push-in ceremonies at Fire Stations #1, #8 and #5 throughout the day Wednesday.
Fire officials say there is still another month of training and getting tools and equipment mounted on the trucks before they are officially put in service on the city’s streets.
