A nonprofit mentorship program at Shoemaker High School in Killeen is kicking off its 2020 fundraising campaign on the lanes in February.
The program — Better Opportunities Shoemaker Students — provides support and guidance to students “who are experiencing difficulties in learning due to social, emotional or behavioral problems,” said Chris Adams, co-founder of the program.
The program’s theme for 2020 is “Bowling for Success,” and it is hosting its first fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at Hallmark Lanes, 4203 Shawn Drive, Killeen.
Teams of five people each will compete in a single-game elimination format, and the registration money will go to the mentorship program.
Registration costs $200 per team. The cost includes bowling for five people, team T-shirts and shoe rental. To register a team, sponsor a lane or volunteer, contact Chris Reeves at 254-813-8191 or bossmentorshs@gmail.com.
The mentorship program is looking to raise a total of $10,000 this year, according to a donor letter by Adams.
