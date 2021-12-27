Two Texans received the gift of eyesight this holiday from a young Killeen shooting victim.
Alondra Santiago, 19, a 2020 Killeen High School graduate, was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sept. 7 in north Killeen. Santiago died of her injuries on Sept. 8 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.
Santiago’s sister, Lesley Rodriguez, said her family was surprised, but not shocked, to find out the 19-year-old was an organ donor in the early hours after her death.
“She was always a giving person,” Rodriguez said.
In a Dec. 2 letter from UT Southwestern Medical Center’s Transplant Services Center, the Rodriguez family learned Alondra’s donation helped restore the eyesight of two individuals.
“Thank you for your compassionate decision to donate her tissues so that other people may have an opportunity for a better life,” Transplant Services Center Director Donna Drury said in the letter. “People like you, with the willingness to give, offer continued hope to those awaiting transplantation. Setting aside your own needs and grief to consider the option of donation improves the quality of life for others. Because of your gift, a 26-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man received restoration of sight.”
Rodriguez said her sister’s tissues and organs were able to help 96 people in total.
“Our hope is that you and your family find some comfort in knowing the benefit you have brought to others,” Drury wrote.
Still, Rodriguez said the family is hurting this holiday season without Santiago.
“It’s still not real,” she said of her younger sister’s death. “It still doesn’t feel like it’s real. It’s our first holiday without her and we’re all struggling.”
Nearly four months after Santiago’s death, Rodriguez said little is known about her killer.
“It’s like the kid who got shot the day before my sister, he was 18, three streets over ... Didn’t hear nothing about that,” she said.
Santiago’s death was the third in a string of fatal shootings over Labor Day weekend.
Cullen Gerard Sinclair Jr., 18, died Sept. 7 from injuries sustained in a shooting on Labor Day in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road.
On Sept. 5, 21-year-old Braylon Tyrese Hines was shot and killed at the Liberty 6 Motel, 529 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
There have been 18 criminal homicides in Killeen this year, and most have been unsolved.
Rodriguez said she doesn’t want her sister to be another unsolved Killeen murder.
“I don’t want the community to forget who she was and I will do what I have to do to keep her name alive,” she said.
The Killeen Police Department asks anyone who may have seen anything, or has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
