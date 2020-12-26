HARKER HEIGHTS — Just as with the day after Thanksgiving, people were out and about shopping on the day after Christmas.
One Copperas Cove resident, Horace Jackson, described the shopping crowds as “sparse” Saturday, but the Market Heights Shopping Center was still bustling with people going in and out of various stores, including Target, Maurice’s and Bed, Bath & Beyond.
“If it wasn’t for COVID-19, the crowds would be a little more dense than it is today,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he and his two children were focusing their shopping efforts in the Market Heights area to find the shops of interest.
“I think we found most everything we were looking for,” Jackson said. “... good deals; we found some pretty decent deals, I think.”
Among the items Jackson and his family shopped for were an Xbox game card and hair color products.
Also out shopping Saturday was Harker Heights resident Gaby Postel and her husband Michael Gartland.
Postel said she did not have a particular sale in mind she was looking for.
“I was kind of looking at everything,” she said after her husband loaded bags from Kirkland’s into their vehicle.
She admitted that she found a blanket on sale, and earlier, when they were at Walmart, they found some Christmas decorations on sale.
Gartland received a Lowes gift card that he said he plans on using in a few days.
Postel said she did not necessarily notice smaller crowds, due to the coronavirus.
“It’s hard to tell, because we usually come out later, like, at 11 (a.m.),” Postel said. “Everybody else is out at 6 a.m. I tend not to do that.”
Gartland said he thinks the crowds were slightly smaller than normal years.
Dec. 26 is known as Boxing Day. The Associated Press reported in 2018 that the day is a secular holiday celebrated in places such as England, Australia and Canada.
Gregory Katz reported that no one seems to know the true origin of the holiday.
“Perhaps the most widely held understanding of its origins comes from the tradition of wealthier members of society giving servants and tradesmen a so-called Christmas Box containing money and gifts on the day after Christmas,” the article said.
The day has evolved into a day of relaxation, indulgence and shopping, the Associated Press reported.
