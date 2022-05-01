Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Deadly conduct discharging a firearm was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Bobby Lee Drive.
Assault was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
Assault of a family member was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Mattie Drive.
Driving with suspended, revoked, canceled or denied license was reported at 3:01 a.m. Saturday in the area of 14th Street and Harbour Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the block of 1200 block of North College Street.
Assault was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Anna Lee Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:25 a.m. Saturday in the area of Crocket Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Assault was reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Winkler Avenue.
Assault was reported at 11:08 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:06 p.m. Saturday in the area of Trimmier Road and Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
City warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 6:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Pine Drive.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 6:26 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 7:09 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Dickens Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault of a family member was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Starfish Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:49 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Tenth Street.
COPPERAS COVE
No reports were available.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No reports were available.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious person was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Accident was reported at 10:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Accident was reported at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Lost property was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 3:37 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
Assault was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Arrest for assault, family violence and possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
Arrest for failure to appear and expired license was reported at 10:14 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Highway 281.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
