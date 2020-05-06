Shots were fired in central Killeen Tuesday night, and people on Facebook took notice.
Police went to the 1000 block of Ronstan Drive around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
No injuries or damage to property were reported, Miramontez said via email.
There is no one in custody from the incident, and suspects have not been identified, she said.
One area resident posted on the Crime Watch - Killeen, Cove, Harker Heights Facebook page Tuesday night to alert other area residents.
“Three gun shots on Botanical followed by LOTS of sirens. Y’all be safe!” the resident said.
Botanical Drive is a couple of blocks east of where the shots were reported on Ronstan Drive.
Another area resident said she saw a Ford Mustang speed down Botanical Drive after the incident.
