The Central Texas Home Builders Association has announced the winners of its 58th annual Parade of Homes.
The Best Overall winner went to Flintrock Builders for the beautiful residence at 2010 Bluff Drive in Nolanville. Described as a French inspired two-story home, the floor plan boasts five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a 3,813 square feet of living space. Listed at $899,990, it is the highest valued home in this year’s Parade of Homes, an annual showcase of new homes in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
In a new awards category, Flintrock also took home top honors from sponsor InHouse Systems with the High Tech Home Award for its build just down the block at 2002 Bluff Drive. This four-bedroom, three-bath home is listed at 3,107 square feet and is listed at $664,900.
In the $700,000 to $800,000 price range, Flintrock also took home awards for Best Exterior/Curb Appeal, Best Kitchen, Best Bath and Best Craftsmanship with its property at 7057 Troyan Lane in Temple. The 3,130 square-foot home has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and is listed at $749,990.
In the same price range, John Houston Homes took home the top honor for Best Interior Design for its home at 2606 Legacy Ranch Drive in Temple. This home is listed at $745,000 and is touted as “open concept” with four bedrooms and three baths.
In the $600,000 to $700,000 price range, the property by Flintrock Builders at 2002 Bluff Drive in Nolanville took home honors for Best Exterior/Curb Appeal, Best Kitchen and Best Bath. A&G Homes was awarded Best Interior Design for the property at 4090 Turning Leaf in Nolanville and Jamie Herring Custom Homes took home the honor for Best Craftsmanship for the property at 8303 Money Pit Road in Killeen.
In the $500,000 to %600,000 price range, Ben Atkinson Homes took home four titles. The property at 5005 Pheasant Drive in Nolanville won the honor for Best Kitchen, Best Bath and Best Craftsmanship. A neighboring property at 5009 Phesant Drive won the title of Best Exterior/Curb Appeal and Carothers Executive Homes was awarded the Best Interior Design for the Salado property at 5417 Tabbs Court.
In the $400,000 to $500,000 price range, James Herring Custom Homes earned three awards for the property at 8511 James Herring Way in Killeen, including Best Exterior/Curb Appeal, Best Kitchen and Best Craftsmanship. Just across the street at 8510 James Herring Way, Carothers Homes took home Best Kitchen honors. JLB Homes was awarded Best Bath for its property in Kempner at 3638 Morgan Mill.
In the $300,000 to $400,000 price range, the Carothers Homes property at 814 Dred Roger Circle in Killeen took home honors for Best Exterior/Curb Appeal, Best Kitchen, Best Bath and Best Craftsmanship. Stylecraft Builders won for Best Interior Design for its home at 9412 Glynhill Court in Killeen.
“This event showcases home design, craftsmanship, landscaping and the latest innovations in home construction,” said Association Executive Officer Teri Stermer said. “All of the homes in this event are new and have never been lived in.”
Homes from Killeen, Nolanvile, Copperas Cove, Belton, Salado and Temple are all featured in the tour and, according to Stermer, the event is unique in that it spans three counties, Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas.
“The homes are open for one more weekend,” Stermer said. “Make plans to see these beautiful homes.”
The Parade of Homes tour hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Parade of Homes locations
5005 Pheasant Drive, Nolanville, built by Ben Atkinson Homes, is listed for $545,900
5009 Pheasant Drive, Nolanville, built by Ben Atkinson Homes, is listed for $539,900
2002 Bluff Drive, Nolanville, built by Flintrock Builders, is listed for $664,900
2010 Bluff Drive, Nolanville, built by Flintrock Builders, is listed for $899,900
1039 Winchester Drive, Nolanville, built by A&G Homes, is listed for $485,215
4090 Turning Leaf Drive, Nolanville, built by A&G Homes, is listed for $614,844
4012 Turning Leaf Drive, Nolanville, built by Alethium Star Homes, is listed for $594,5000
6217 Drexel Loop, Temple, built by Alethium Star Homes, is listed for $574,500
7057 Troyan Lane, Temple, built by Flintrock Builders, is listed for $749,990
718 Eagle Heights, Salado, built by Carothers Executive Homes, is listed for $659,000
5417 Tabbs Court, Belton, built by Carothers Executive Homes, is listed for $559,000
1081 Laila Lane, Belton, built by Stylecraft Builders, is listed for $345,900
9412 Glynhill Court, Killeen, built by Stylecraft Builders, is listed for $365,900
814 Dred Roger Circle, Killeen, built by Carothers Homes, is listed for $399,900
8410 James Herring Way, Killeen, built by Carothers Homes, is listed for $465,000
8511 James Herring Way, Killeen, built by Jamie Herring Custom Homes, is listed for $450,000
8303 Money Pit Road, Killeen, built by Jamie Herring Custom Homes, is listed for $624,700
3638 Morgan Mill, Kempner, built by JLB Homes, is listed for $449,900
3325 Beaver Dam Court, Kempner, built by Clear Creek Construction, is listed for $499,900
3125 Fish Pond, Copperas Cove, built by JLB Homes, is listed for $489,900
3107 Fish Pond, Copperas Cove, built by Clear Creek Construction, is listed for $509,900
2606 Legacy Ranch Drive, Temple, built by John Houston Homes, is listed for $745,000
