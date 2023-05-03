Homebuilders1.jpg

John Houston Homes took home the top honor for Best Interior Design for its home at 2606 Legacy Ranch Drive in Temple. This open concept home is listed at $745,000 and has four bedrooms and three baths.

 Jana Kilcrease

The Central Texas Home Builders Association has announced the winners of its 58th annual Parade of Homes.

The Best Overall winner went to Flintrock Builders for the beautiful residence at 2010 Bluff Drive in Nolanville. Described as a French inspired two-story home, the floor plan boasts five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a 3,813 square feet of living space. Listed at $899,990, it is the highest valued home in this year’s Parade of Homes, an annual showcase of new homes in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

