Heavy clouds move in Sunday afternoon as rain chances increase for Monday.

“Killeen has had no measurable rain activity since Sept. 6,” according to Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby with the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.

Six weeks of dry conditions could come to an end if rain showers move in overnight Sunday.

