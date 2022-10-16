“Killeen has had no measurable rain activity since Sept. 6,” according to Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby with the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.
Six weeks of dry conditions could come to an end if rain showers move in overnight Sunday.
“Showers and a possible thunderstorm could come in as a cold front moves in from the north west,” Huckaby said.
Cooler temperatures are also in store as weather patterns become more Fall-like.
“The Killeen-area is in a long-term deficit for rainfall at 18 inches below normal totals,” Huckaby said. “You can’t make that up in one rain event.”
According to Huckaby, October is the second wettest month of the year behind May and this month has had no significant rainfall to date.
“A normal rain pattern for October for your area would be about an inch per week,” he said.
The high on Monday is expected to only reach the mid 60s with overcast conditions throughout the day. The low overnight is predicted to be near 49 with north winds gusting up to 20 mph.
Tuesday’s temps will continue in the mid 60s under sunny skies, but later on the north wind and clear skies should make for a chillier evening. Temperatures are expected near 38, with light winds continuing. Huckaby recommends taking plants and vegitation vulnerable to the cold indoors.
Wednesday will warm up slightly with a high near 69. But, continuing north winds will keep overnight temperatures around 46 before morning. Overnight winds should shift from the north to the southwest after midnight allowing Thursday’s temperatures to warm significantly.
Thursday’s sunny skies will increase expected temperatures into the low 80s with calm to no wind in the forecast. Thursday night’s clear skies will let temps fall to around 51 overnight.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 83 and a low around 57. Saturday is expected to be sunny and warm with a high near 84.
Lake Levels
According to the Texas Water Development Board website, Belton Lake sits at 68.4% of normal lake levels, down almost 2% from last week at 70.2%. That is almost a foot below last week when it was down 11.80 ft. below normal to Sunday’s total of 12.63 ft. below normal.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is at 73.9% of normal levels and is down 10.51 ft.
