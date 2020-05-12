Rain is expected to be off and on throughout the week starting today, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 50% chance of showers early this morning with “better opportunity” of showers to come in the afternoon, said NWS Meteorologist Matt Bishop. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84. Tonight, the rain should calm down with mostly cloudy skies with a low around 68.
Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 85. Overnight temps are expected around 69. Bishop said there may be a possibility of rain.
Thursday will be partly sunny and windy with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70.
The weekend will start with a chance of rain on Friday at 30% chance with mostly cloudy skies at a high near 87.
The rain chances will continue Friday night at 50% — mostly cloudy with a low around 68.
Bishop said the rain will push through on Saturday but not continuously. Chance of precipitation is 60% with a high near 82. Saturday night will have another chance of storms with a low near 67.
Sunday’s rain expectations are at 40% with a high near 84. Sunday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
The week will begin with more possible rain chances on Monday at 20% with mostly sunny skies at a high near 86.
