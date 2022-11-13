“Monday’s rain will begin at or just before sunrise,” Meteorologist David Bonnette from the National Weather Service said Sunday. “It is likely to rain all day, clearing by nightfall.”
With the memory of hail, some golf-ball size on Friday, Killeen-area residents can breathe easy. Monday’s rain isn’t expected to be severe, just lingering, Bonnette said.
Also lingering will be the cold temperatures. Monday’s high will only be near 52 with north winds at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will drop in the evening with an overnight low around 37 and winds gusting to 20 mph.
Tuesday the clouds will clear somewhat, but that high temperature will only rise to near 51. Winds will continue out of the north at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The overnight low will drip to around 34 with frost possible in the outlying areas.
Wednesday will be more of the same under partly cloudy skies with a high near 52 and north winds expected. Overnight, the low temperature is expected to be around 35.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 54. North winds will be light, around 5 mph with a low temperature expected to be around 34.
Friday’s high temperature is expected to be near 53 with an overnight low around 36. Partly cloudy skies will give way to partly sunny conditions Saturday but the high temperature is only expected to be near 51.
“It’s too soon to be able to give an accurate forecast for the Thanksgiving weekend,” Bonnette said. “But, there are no significant weather patterns on the horizon.”
